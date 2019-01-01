Vieira rules out return to English football at Newcastle

The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder has been linked with a vacant managerial post at St James' Park, but he remains committed to Nice

Patrick Vieira has ruled out a return to English football at Newcastle, with the Frenchman fully committed to his role at Nice.

There is a managerial vacancy to be filled at St James’ Park following the departure of Rafa Benitez.

It has been suggested that the Magpies could turn to a man with considerable Premier League experience after Vieira spent nine memorable years with during his playing days, before bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career at .

He cut his coaching teeth with the Blues, within their academy system, before heading to New York City in .

Nice brought the World Cup winner back to Europe in the summer of 2018 and secured a seventh-place finish in their first season under Vieira.

The 43-year-old believes there is still much work for him to oversee with the outfit, meaning that he will not be heading to Newcastle any time soon.

Vieira told reporters when quizzed on his future: “I am at OGC Nice long term. I have no intention of going elsewhere.

"I’ve always felt good here and with the people around me. I can’t see myself anywhere other than OGC Nice.”

While Vieira has sought to distance himself from a role at Newcastle, it has been suggested that a position with the Magpies may be a useful “stepping stone” in his career.

Former team-mate Ray Parlour is expecting to see the Frenchman back at Arsenal at some stage, with it possible that another Premier League post could be used as a springboard.

“I always tipped him to be the Arsenal manager one day. I’d love to see him back at Arsenal, but this could be the stepping stone, who knows,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“He was a fantastic player, a really intelligent guy. He knew exactly what he brought to the table every game and he never let you down, he could handle the pressure.

“Not all great players become great managers, but I could always see him going down that road.

“To take over from Tony Adams as Arsenal skipper, that was a big loss for us because Tony was a big, big player at centre-half, but Patrick did a wonderful job. He was skipper for about eight years and everyone looked up to him.”