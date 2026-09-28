VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk exclusive on his toughest opponent, working with 'demanding' Andoni Iraola, his Alexander Isak prediction & more in Beast Mode On Podcast

When asked by Akinfenwa to name his toughest opponent, Van Dijk replied: "I would [pick] Lionel Messi. Arguably the best player of all time. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo obviously have been incredible. If I have to say in the Premier League, there are so many good strikers, but I give them the respect and applause they deserve, the two that I just mentioned."

The two-time Premier League winner then named Isak as one to watch in the 2026-27 campaign before predicting a positive season under new boss Andoni Iraola. Offering his thoughts on the start the Spaniard has made to his managerial tenure at Anfield, Van Dijk added: "He's a very demanding coach that trains [us] a lot. I think that's a good thing.





GOAL





"He wants to play good football, show intensity, and have fun with it. He's a communicator by non-communication, if you understand what I mean. And his staff, he works good together [with them] and I think it's going to go well [with him this season]."

When asked to name a moment that gave him goosebumps during his time as a Liverpool player - with Van Dijk having joined from Southampton back in 2018 - he recalled: "Tottenham, when we won the league. For me personally, you feel the moment is building up.

"You're building up to that game - I remember saying in the week leading up to the game I want everyone to wear red in the stadium. The stadium never looked as good as it's ever been that day. Sun was shining, one-nil down by the way, [Dominic] Solanke, had to be him, four-one, it was incredible. I was emotional, had some tears. It was very special standing there, You'll Never Walk Alone, in front of the Kop, an amazing day."

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