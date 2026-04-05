Video: The Royal Army's slip-up and Renaissance Berkane's result play into Wydad's hands

The Royal Army stumbled to a goalless draw against their rivals Al-Kawkab Marrakesh on Sunday evening, in the 15th round of the Moroccan Professional League.

Neither side managed to find the net throughout the 90 minutes.

The Royal Army’s tally rose to 30 points at the top of the table, ahead of second-placed Raja Casablanca on goal difference.

Meanwhile, KAC Marrakech’s tally rose to 16 points, placing them tenth in the table.

In the same round, Renaissance Berkane drew 1-1 with their counterparts, Maghreb Fez.

Renaissance Berkane took the lead through a 21st-minute penalty scored by Hamza El Moussaoui.

Maghreb Fez equalised in the 69th minute through Sufyan Benjida.

Renaissance Berkane’s tally rose to 26 points in fifth place, compared to 28 points for Maghreb Fez, in fourth place.

Wydad Casablanca have 29 points in third place and could leapfrog to the top of the table should they beat Difaâ El Jadida on Monday.

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