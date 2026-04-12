Video: Manchester City fan taunts Arsenal

Manchester City beat Chelsea 3–0 in the Premier League’s 32nd round.

In the 69th minute, a City supporter pulled a playful stunt aimed at provoking Arsenal ahead of the sides’ upcoming meeting.

With City three goals to the good, the Sky Blue supporter held aloft a bottle bearing the Arsenal crest and pretended to drink from it in a playful dig.

Some saw the gesture as a playful dig at Arsenal, who visit the Etihad Stadium next Sunday in Round 33.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League with 70 points, six clear of City, who have a game in hand against Crystal Palace.

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