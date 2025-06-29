VIDEO: Liverpool star Harvey Elliott spotted making offensive hand gesture after England Under-21s beat Germany to win Euros title

Harvey Elliott flashed an offensive hand gesture in the direction of somebody in the stands immediately after England’s U21 Euros win.

The Young Lions had to dig deep in order to retain the title that they previously secured in 2023. A thrilling final encounter with old adversaries Germany went to extra-time, with England having squandered an early two-goal lead.

Lee Carsley’s side never allowed their heads to drop and grabbed what proved to be a decisive goal just two minutes into extra-time as substitute Jonathan Rowe made an immediate impact after stepping off the bench.

England defended heroically from there to get over the line, with relief and emotion spilling out at the final whistle. Liverpool star Elliott was caught on camera flashing a V-sign towards the crowd as wild celebrations began.

Elliott starred for England across their triumphant Euros campaign, resulting in him being named Player of the Tournament. The 22-year-old also formed part of Carsley’s squad back in 2023 and will be hoping to go on and earn senior international recognition.

Elliott netted in the Young Lions’ quarter-final win over Spain, before bagging a brace in a semi-final victory over the Netherlands. He was also on target in the final and has overtaken Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers to become England’s second-highest goalscorer at U21 level with 14 efforts to his name - with only Eddie Nketiah (16) ahead of him.