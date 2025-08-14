VIDEO: Ex-Man City & England defender Joleon Lescott joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode four of the Beast Mode On Podcast

In the fourth episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa catches up with former England international and ex-Manchester City centre-back Joleon Lescott.

The defender, who made over 600 appearances in professional football and won the FA Cup and two Premier League titles, talks about his experiences at City and how he was shown up by Lionel Messi.

Lescott played 26 times for England and discusses the emotions of starting, and scoring, for the Three Lions at Euro 2012, as well as coming up against the likes of Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine.

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with episode four out now.