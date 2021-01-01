Victor Moses and Ejuke score in Russian Premier League

The Nigeria stars found the back of the net for their respective clubs in the last day of the Russian topflight

Victor Moses was on the scoresheet as Spartak Moscow played out a 2-2 draw against Akhmat in their last game of the 2020-21 Russian Premier League season on Sunday.

The draw was enough to see the Red-Whites secure a place among the teams that will compete in the Champions League qualifiers.

Moses was handed his 18th league start in the encounter and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally to end his temporary stay at Otkritie Arena on a high.

Spartak Moscow struggled at the start of the game with FK Akhmat enjoying more of the possession and dictating the pace.

They soon raced into the lead in the 20th minute when Vladimir Iljin found the back of the net with a fine individual effort.

FK Akhmat doubled the lead 11 minutes later through another strike from Iljin after receiving an assist from Artem Polyarus.

After the restart, however, Spartak came back strongly and took the game to their hosts, making several efforts to reduce the deficit.

Quincy Promes then ignited his side’s comeback when he fired a shot past goalkeeper Giorgi Shelia into the net after he was set up by Alex Kral.

With seven minutes left to the end of the game, Moses leveled proceedings for his side after receiving a timely assist from Aleksandr Sobolev.

The strike proved crucial as it helped the Red and Whites end the campaign as runners-up, with one point above third-placed Lokomotiv Moscow.

Moses, who featured for the duration of the game, has now scored four goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

The versatile forward teamed up with the Otkritie Arena outfit last summer from Chelsea after loan spells at Fenerbahce and Inter Milan.

Spartak Moscow have an option to sign the former Nigeria international permanently and it is yet to be seen if they will activate the option.

The forward could also return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and fight for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Chidera Ejuke was also on the scoresheet in CSKA Moscow’s 3-2 defeat to Dinamo Moscow at VTB Arena.

The winger was handed his 18th league start of the season and made an effort to try and help his side to avoid defeat but his contribution was not enough to save Ivica Olic’s men.

CSKA Moscow started well, scoring in the 18th minute through Nayair Tiknizyan, but struggled to keep their lead after the restart.

Vyacheslav Grulev equalized for Dinamo Moscow in the 65th minute and completed his brace seven minutes later to hand his side the lead.

Ejuke levelled proceedings for CSKA Moscow in the 79th minute before Arsen Zakharyan bagged the match-winner moments before the end of the game.

The Nigeria international has now scored five goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances and will hope to improve on his performances next season.