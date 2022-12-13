Learning from the best! Van Persie helps out at Man Utd training following Ten Hag invitation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag invited ex-striker Robin van Persie to training this week in a mutually-beneficial partnership.

Ten Hag leaned on Van Persie's expertise

Van Persie studied for coaching badges

Former Red Devils star pictured at training

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach was happy to have the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer on hand to guide his youngsters in training, and he also had first-team coach Benni McCarthy - the all-time record goal-getter for his own country, South Africa - bounce ideas off Van Persie, according to the club's official website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United rank 11th in the Premier League in goals scored this year in part because of a lack of natural strikers, so Ten Hag is eager to get help from a player who scored 30 goals in the division in 2011-12 and 26 in 2012-13.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United return from the World Cup break next Wednesday for a Carabao Cup game against Burnley.