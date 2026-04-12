Van Dijk issues a warning to Liverpool's management over the ticket crisis

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has stated that fans are fully entitled to protest against rising ticket prices, urging the club’s hierarchy to resolve the ongoing crisis, which he insists “benefits no one”.

Liverpool recently announced plans to raise ticket prices over the next three seasons, prompting fan groups to stage a protest during Saturday’s match against Fulham and unfurl a banner in the Anfield stands.

After the game, the Dutch skipper issued a forthright statement to the club, as reported by ESPN: “The fans are the heart and soul of this club. If they feel strongly enough to protest, they have every right to do so. We hope a solution is found soon. These issues are bigger than my role as captain.”

He added: “My view is that our fans are the club. They always have been, and they always will be. It’s important these issues are resolved because they benefit no one.”

Elsewhere, the centre-back expressed confidence that youngster Rio N’Gomo could rise to the challenge if selected to start against Paris Saint-Germain.

Njumoh’s emergence has been a huge boost for Liverpool, and Van Dijk is certain the youngster can make an impact if called upon. “He’ll handle it calmly and with confidence,” the Reds’ captain said.

“He’s a humble lad who works hard and listens. He wants to keep improving and has big dreams. It’s up to him and the people around him to make sure he stays that way. I’m not worried that anything will change in that regard.”

He added that selection and tactics for Tuesday are the manager’s call, but every player must feel part of something special if Liverpool are to beat Paris Saint-Germain.



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