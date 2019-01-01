Van de Beek will only leave Ajax for top club says agent

The midfielder's agent says his client's next step will not be decided by money as he considers leaving Ajax after another excellent season

midfielder Donny van de Beek will only leave the club for one of Europe's top teams, according to his agent Sjaak Swart.

Van de Beek played a key role for Ajax as they won the domestic double and reached the semi-finals of the in 2018-19.

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals, including important strikes against and in Europe, and chipped in with 13 assists in 57 appearances.

Van de Beek's displays have seen him linked with a summer move away from Holland, with both Premier League and sides reportedly interested.

But Swart says the international's suitors will have to convince him that he would be making a step up if they want to lure him away this year.

"Donny fits a club where attacking footbal is played. Then he is at his best," Swart, who won three European Cups as a player with Ajax, told Voetbal International.

"At Ajax he has that. But eventually every top footballer wants to know where his ceiling his.

"I don't see Donny leaving Ajax for just any club abroad. He is not the type who chooses based on money. Donny knows what he has in Amsterdam and he wouldn't swap that for something less in a sporting sense.

"If he ever leaves Ajax, in my eyes it must be to go to an absolute top club."

Van de Beek has been with Ajax since the age of 10, and his current contract runs until 2022.

He says he is in no hurry to decide his next step.

"You hear and read everything, but I just stay calm," he said when asked about rumours surrounding his future.

"I'm just enjoying football and my development. I'm really enjoying my time at Ajax and my contract continues for three years.

"I am not going to make any statements about my future. First I want to focus on the Dutch national team. Winning a prize with the Dutch team would be the perfect end to a great season. And then we will see what will happen next."