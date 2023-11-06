'B*TCH LOL!' - USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger knew they would meet in the NWSL final and they have the texts to prove it

USWNT duo Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger exchanged texts in September claiming their respective final games would be the NWSL final, and it came true.

Rapinoe & Krieger predict NWSL final

Both retiring after match

Exchanged texts on September 13 predicting it

WHAT HAPPENED? On social media platform Instagram, Krieger posted a screenshot of a text nearly two months old with both players predicting that their final match would be the 2023 NWSL final. In incredible fashion, they're both correct!

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapinoe, 38, and Krieger, 39, are both set to retire following the completion of the championship match. The USWNT duo - legends in their own respect - will look to end their storied careers with a bang, and with one more trophy to add to their cabinet.

WHAT NEXT FOR KRIEGER AND RAPINOE? The USWNT duo will meet in the NWSL Championship next Saturday on November 11, with Krieger's Gotham taking on Rapinoe's Reign.