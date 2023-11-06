USWNT star Sophia Smith is in! Portland Thorns striker highlights 2023 NWSL best XI

The first and second-teams of the NWSL best XI have been announced, with multiple USWNT stars being handed the accolade.

NWSL best XI announced

Highlighted by Smith, Krieger

Second team features

WHAT HAPPENED? The front-three of the best XI features Gotham's Lynn Williams along with Brazil international Kerolin and then Smith. The midfield has up-and-coming USWNT prospect Jaedyn Shaw alongside Portland's Sam Coffey and another Brazil international in Debinha.

The back-four, left-to-right, has the Washinton Spirit's Sam Staab at left-back with USWNT defender Naomi Girma alongside her. The right central defender is NWSL championship contender and USWNT legend Ali Krieger while right-back is taken up by Angel City's Sarah Gorden.

Lastly, the best shot-stopper of the year goes to Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The second-team features USWNT stars Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman, along with Canada national team goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Rodman netted five goals and two assists while Morgan finished fourth in the Golden Boot race with seven goals herself. The entire team is pictured in the second photo of the social media post.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “It is an honor to recognize the 22 remarkable players named to this year’s Best XI teams,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “The Best XI distinction is a testament to the talent, grit and dedication with which each of these athletes competed all season long, and the NWSL, alongside our partners at Mastercard, congratulates them on achieving this incredible feat.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NWSL? The championship playoff game is next Saturday, November 11 when Gotham FC take on OL Reign in a last dance for Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe.