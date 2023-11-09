USWNT star Crystal Dunn is 'ready for a new journey' as she announces departure from NWSL side Portland Thorns after three seasons

USWNT legend and Portland Thorns midfielder Crystal Dunn has announced she's entering Free Agency after three years with the NWSL side.

Dunn set to leave Portland Thorns

Played with club for three seasons

Set to test Free Agency market

WHAT HAPPENED? On Thursday, the 31-year-old midfielder went to social media platform Instagram to announce that her time in the Rose City had come to an end, penning an extensive letter to her teammates, fans and the club.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The post reads: "Rose City… My time in Portland has come to an end and I am extremely grateful for all the memories. This decision has weighed heavily on me for a while but I am ready for a new journey.

To the Fans: Portland is a special place and that is truly, because of you. @rosecityriveters the energy you bring has created the most incredible atmosphere to play in and I will always remember those feelings. Thank you for your relentless support of the players as you continuously demand more, while pushing the boundaries that help this place grow. Your love for this team is special and undeniable.

Article continues below

To my teammates: It has been an absolute honor sharing the pitch with you and hoisting some trophies along the way. Thank you for challenging me and pushing me to be my best every day. You have all played a huge part in my son’s life and I thank you for showering him with so much love. It really does take a village to raise a baby. I wish you all so much success in the years to come! Reflecting on the past 3 years, it is clear to me that trust and accountability are the basis for a strong and resilient culture.

My time in Portland has held moments of great success and absolutely heartbreaking experiences. These moments have not only shaped some of the most challenging years of my career, but also me. I am walking away, knowing the woman, the mom, the teammate, and the friend I will forever be as I look ahead to my next chapter. I will always hold this city close to my heart. Thank you, for allowing me to meet the most resilient, authentic version of myself🌹."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Over three seasons, Dunn played an integral role in the success of the NWSL side. In 2022, she missed time due to a pregnancy - but the club was both accommodating and supportive of her leave - and in 2023, she helped lead them to a semifinal appearance in the NWSL playoffs.

2021 saw her net five goals - the most she had during her time in Portland - but her veteran leadership, and USWNT experience, was far more crucial than any goal scored for the Thorns.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUNN? The USWNT star is set to enter free-agency this offseason, with her next landing spot up in the air.