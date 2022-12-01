USMNT will 'open a can of whoop-a**' on the Netherlands in World Cup last 16, says Charles Barkley

Former NBA player and United States cultural icon Charles Barkley is enthusiastic about the USMNT's chances against the Netherlands on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barkley, known for sometimes ridiculous takes but also for a strong sense of humor, declared the USMNT would destroy its next World Cup opponent despite the Netherlands being favored in the round of 16 game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said on TNT. "We opening up a can of whoop-a**. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble.

"I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany, I want France - oh, they got that boy Kylian Mbappe over there in France, he ain't no joke. But we going to beat the Netherlands."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For people unfamiliar with Barkley's style - perhaps those in the UK or the Netherlands - he can best be described as a wind-up merchant who nonetheless remains popular in the U.S. for his authentic delivery and all-around personality. In other words, he's a funny dude.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARKLEY'S USMNT FANDOM? Swept up in the fever of a first World Cup knockout appearance since 2014, he will likely have more comments in store for the USMNT in the coming days.