USMNT stars Weston McKennie & Brenden Aaronson unable to prevent Leeds hitting 32-year low at Elland Road

Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson were unable to prevent Leeds hitting a 32-year low at Elland Road in a heavy defeat to Crystal Palace.

Whites took the lead against Palace

Suffered a dramatic collapse on home soil

Posted unwelcome first since 1991

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States internationals started alongside one another in midfield once again for the Whites, with Aaronson providing the assist from a corner that allowed Patrick Bamford to head Leeds in front on home soil. Javi Gracia’s side suffered a dramatic collapse from there, with Marc Guehi snatching Palace a lifeline on the stroke of half-time. Jordan Ayew bagged a brace after the break, with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard also getting in on the act as Leeds crumbled in a crucial clash with another Premier League side that had been looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A four-goal defeat matches Leeds' joint-heaviest in a Premier League home game, having suffered that fate for a seventh time, while a humbling outing against Palace has seen them concede five goals in a top-flight home match for the first time since April 1991 (a 5-4 defeat against Liverpool).

WHAT NEXT? Things are not about to get any easier for Leeds, who sit two places and a couple of points above the drop zone, as their next Premier League outing is set to see them play host to Liverpool on April 17.