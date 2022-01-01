USMNT star Dike completes West Brom move

West Brom have completed the signing of Daryl Dike from Orlando City, the Championship club confirmed on Saturday.

The Baggies currently occupy fourth place as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

Dike, 21, is rated as one of the United States men's national team's top young attacking players and will hope to add further firepower to his new club's promotion bid.

What was said?

"Albion are delighted to confirm the permanent transfer of United States of America international Daryl Dike from Orlando City, subject to international clearance," West Brom affirmed on the club's official website.

"The 21-year-old striker, who joins the Baggies for an undisclosed fee, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at The Hawthorns.

"Dike netted 11 goals in 19 MLS appearances last season and has earned eight caps for his country.

"He again teams up with head coach Valerien Ismael after firing Barnsley to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs with nine goals in 19 fixtures during a four-month loan spell at Oakwell last term."

The bigger picture

Dike was drafted by Orlando City in 2020 and made an instant impact in MLS, scoring eight goals in 17 games in his debut season and finishing third in the league's Young Player of the Year vote.

He continued his fine form in 2021, impressing both with Orlando and during his loan stint in the Championship with Barnsley while also helping the USMNT to the CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

“I’m delighted we have completed the transfer of Dike,” Ismael signalled.

“He was always our first target and priority. There’s a lot of teamwork that has gone into this deal and I would personally like to thank Mr Lai, Ken, Ron Gourlay and Ian Pearce for making it happen so quickly. They have all worked very hard on the transfer.

“Dike has everything we need from the No.9 position. He has energy, strength – he challenges defenders – and he scores goals.

“I worked with him at Barnsley and I know him very well. He has the mentality. He is 21 years old and is still a young player – but he has a lot of experience.”

