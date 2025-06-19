USMNT star Brenden Aaronson remains a Premier League ‘gamble’ for Leeds as ex-Whites defender bills American midfielder as ‘unknown’ quantity

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson remains a Premier League “gamble” for Leeds and something of an “unknown” quantity at that level, says Danny Mills.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The United States international midfielder did grace the English top-flight when completing a £25 million ($34m) transfer to Elland Road in 2022. He made 36 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign but mustered just one goal as relegation was ultimately suffered.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Aaronson spent 2023-24 on loan at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, but returned to West Yorkshire for Leeds’ promotion push in 2024-25. He contributed nine goals and two assists as the Whites captured the Championship title.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW

Leeds are now heading back to the big time, but questions continue to be asked of whether Aaronson will be going with them. He has been generating more exit talk, with the 24-year-old yet to truly convince that he can be a key creative influence when operating at the very highest level.

WHAT MILLS SAID

Quizzed on what the future holds for Aaronson, former Whites defender Mills - speaking in association with William Hill Vegas - told GOAL: “It’s always going to be a test. Players find their level. Once you have a bit of a go, then you go away and drop down again.

“There haven’t been too many takers for Aaronson. I haven’t seen too many Premier League clubs knocking on the door and saying ‘we’ll have him’. He’s on the fringes, I would say.

“He sits in that middle ground of very good player in the Championship, but Premier League? Possibly, but a little bit unknown, still a bit of a gamble.

“You have to get off to a good start in the Premier League. If you don’t win in the first few games, if you are chasing your tail by the end of September, it’s very difficult to recover from that. There are big decisions for Daniel Farke and the Leeds board.”

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON?

Aaronson is under contract until 2027, so Leeds have no need to sell. It could be that he has a role to play in Farke’s plans heading forward, with more opportunities presented to him in which to prove his Premier League worth before potentially gracing the 2026 World Cup.