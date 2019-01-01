USMNT set to face Mexico in September friendly

The Americans will get the chance to avenge their Gold Cup defeat when they battle El Tri ahead of Concacaf Nations League play in October

The United States men’s national team will renew their rivalry with in a September friendly, U.S. Soccer has announced .

The two nations met on July 7 in the Gold Cup final with El Tri emerging triumphant, 1-0, on the strength of a second-half Jonathan Dos Santos goal.

Mexico's victory saw El Tri reclaim the regional crown from the in the first Gold Cup final between the two nations since 2011.

September's friendly will take place September 6 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the USMNT last played in 2018 against in a 2-0 friendly defeat.

The match will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and Univision with coverage beginning at 8:30 ET.

It is the second announced friendly for El Tri in September, with the Gold Cup winners set to battle on September 9.

The USMNT will be aiming to build off the Gold Cup, where Gregg Berhalter’s first tournament in charge saw them make the final before falling in a close contest with their southern rivals.

Mexico, meanwhile, will aim to continue their stellar start under former Argentina and head coach Tata Martino, who has won each of his 10 matches since taking the helm of El Tri following winning the Cup with .

It will be the 70th meeting between the two nations as the pair gear up for Concacaf Nations League League A play, which the duo will begin in October.

The USMNT will compete in Group A against Cuba and Canada, with the Americans opening up October 11 against the Caribbean island and then facing their northern neighbors four days later.

Article continues below

Mexico will battle in Group B, opening against Bermuda on October 11 and facing on October 15.

Both nations will play return matches against their respective opponents in November to close out the initial round of League A play.

The teams will compete for a place in the Nations league semi-finals, given to the respective winners of the four groups, while the bottom team in each group will be relegated.