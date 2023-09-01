A return to MLS! USMNT prospect Caden Clark to join Minnesota United FC from RB Leipzig in January

- Clark loaned to Danish side Vendsyssel FF through January
- Set to join MNUFC in January
- Leaves Leipzig after two years
WHAT HAPPENED? Once touted to be the next American star in Europe with RB Leipzig, 20-year-old Clark is set to come home to the United States, per Manuel Veth. The Minnesota native is set to join hometown club Minnesota United FC in January 2024. Until then, Leipzig have agreed to send Clark on loan to Danish second division side Vendsyssel FF through the end of the calendar year.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Local Minnesota newspaper Pioneer Press added that the Loons will not pay a "significant fee" for the 20-year-old. It's a big get for the MLS side who have made the playoffs across four-straight seasons. For Clark, it's an opportunity to come back to the league he lit up as a teenager prior to his Bundesliga move.
Clark scored seven goals and added four assists across 2,266 MLS minutes for the New York Red Bulls during his two years there.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR CLARK? The 20-year-old will be looking to get back to his best in Denmark before joining Minnesota United.