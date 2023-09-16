USMNT and Nottingham Forest star Matt Turner welcomes baby girl as wife Ashley gives birth in London

USMNT and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner has welcomed a new baby girl into the world.

Turner's partner Ash gave birth on Saturday

Follows brother Easton who was born in 2022

Recently transferred from Arsenal to Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? His partner, Ashley, gave birth to the pair's second child on Saturday, with Turner taking to social media to introduce the news of the safe arrival of Everley Klein Turner.

WHAT THEY SAID: Announced via the 29-year-old's Instagram page, Turner said he was 'so grateful' to be welcoming his second child into the world, posting: ''Welcome to the World, Everley Klein Turner. So grateful to be together as a family for this moment. Ashley, you are an absolute rockstar, thank you for the most precious gift (x2)!! I love our growing family and look forward to creating lasting memories together as a group of 4. Everley, we are already sad that you won’t be this tiny ever again but so excited to watch you grow up with your big brother Easton!! We owe the two of you everything.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Steve Cooper's side back in action on Monday in the Premier League against Burnley, it remains to be seen whether the USMNT international is available for selection after rubber stamping himself as one of the first names on the team sheet this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER?: After an statement win at Stamford Bridge last time out, the Tricky Trees will be bidding to build on that performance, with Burnley, Manchester City, and Brentford all next to come.