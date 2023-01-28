USMNT has a new teenage Bundesliga star on its hands, and his name is Kevin Paredes

- Paredes in first full season with Wolfsburg
- Grabbed first assist one week ago
- Has now scored first goal
WHAT HAPPENED? Paredes, 19, has followed up his first Bundesliga assist by opening his account in the German top-flight during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen. The teenager struck his first Wolfsburg goal in some style in the 90th minute, although his goal proved just a consolation to the visitors.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paredes is in his first full season with Wolfsburg after signing from DC United in January 2022. The teenager has made 10 appearances this season, although just one as a starter, and grabbed his first assist for the club earlier in January in a 6-0 win over Freiburg.
DID YOU KNOW? Six American teenagers, including Paredes on Saturday, have scored in the Bundesliga since the start of the 2017-18 season. Only Germany (17) and France (8) have had more in that time.
WHAT NEXT FOR PAREDES? The teenager will be hoping for more first-team minutes on Tuesday when Wolfsburg return to action against Union Berlin in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.