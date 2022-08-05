USMNT's Miazga leaves Chelsea to sign with FC Cincinnati

The American centre-back has made a long-awaited return to MLS

FC Cincinnati have completed the signing of United States men's national team defender Matt Miazga from Chelsea. The 27-year-old had spent over six years at the Premier League club but managed only two senior appearances during that time.

After several loan spells with other European clubs, including Reading and Anderlecht, Miazga has returned to MLS, and he is looking forward to making a fresh start.

What has Miazga said about his move from Chelsea to FC Cincinnati?

He said: “I’m really excited to join FC Cincinnati. It’s a pleasure to be back in the United States and be able to compete in MLS again.

"The project here in Cincinnati is something that has drawn me here, and I want to say a special thank you to Jeff Berding, Chris Albright and Pat Noonan, who were all a big part of me coming to FCC.

"I can’t wait to meet all the amazing supporters, who I’ve heard so many good things about, at TQL stadium.”

What is the length of Miazga's contract at FC Cincinnati?

The USA international has signed a three-year contract with Cincinnati, which ties him to the club until 2025.

A one-year extension option has also been included in the final deal.

Cincinnati boss welcomes 'dominant' Miazga

Miazga has been capped 22 times for the USMNT, winning the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2020 CONCACAF Nations League.

Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati general manager, is delighted to have him on board due to his previous experience in MLS and winning mentality.

“Matt is a dominant defender that has a wealth of experience internationally and across numerous leagues in Europe," said Albright.

"But his knowledge of what it takes to compete and win in MLS, along with his high character and mentality, are what drew us to this opportunity. We feel he’s an excellent fit to the group that we’re building, and we are delighted to bring him to FC Cincinnati.”