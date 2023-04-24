USMNT and Lille star Timothy Weah emerges as transfer target for Ligue 1 rivals Marseille

Marseille are interested in signing Timothy Weah in the summer to replace Nuno Tavares, who is set to return to parent club Arsenal.

  • Weah wanted by Marseille
  • Club want replacement for Tavares
  • Bundesliga clubs also keen

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah has emerged as a top target for Marseille ahead of the summer transfer window, according to L'Equipe. The club's chiefs are all in agreement when it comes to trying to sign Weah and think he is the perfect replacement for Tavares. The wing-back is due to return to Arsenal at the end of the campaign when his loan spell with the club ends.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marseille have been impressed by Weah's versatility but may face competition from other clubs for his signature. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are also interested in the USMNT star's services.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Weah is contracted to Lille until 2024 and pushed for an exit in January which didn't materialise. Yet Lille will have to make a decision on the 23-year-old at the end of the season or risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Tim Weah Lille 2022-23Getty ImagesNuno Tavares Marseille 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Weah and Lille are back in Ligue action on Saturday against Ajaccio.

