USMNT star Josh Sargent sets top goalscorer target in bid to fire Norwich back to the Premier League

United States international Josh Sargent wants to be “the highest goal scorer” in a successful bid to fire Norwich back into the Premier League.

Striker moved to England in 2021

Figured at 2022 World Cup

Among the goals in the Championship

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward, who formed part of his country’s plans at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, moved to Carrow Road in 2021 when the Canaries were a top-flight outfit. He struggled for form at times on the back of that transfer, finding the target on just four occasions in his debut campaign, but Sargent is into double figures for 2022-23 – with all of those efforts coming in the Championship – and he wants to finish the season as Norwich’s top marksman as they secure promotion once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sargent has told Sky Bet, as he sits six goals adrift of Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom in the Championship Golden Boot race: “Every striker wants to be the highest goal scorer, but for now I’m just taking it one game at a time, trying to score as much as I can to help the team win games in any way I can. My confidence has been very good this year, the team is clicking so hopefully we can have more successful results, and some more goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While his focus is locked on club matters for now, Sargent is excited about what the future holds for a young USMNT side that will be filling the role of co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico at the 2026 World Cup. He added on international progress, after earning 23 senior caps so far: “The US team is a very young team; we need more time and more games with each other to gel. We’re going to keep getting better the longer we play together so there will be some good things coming from the US national team.”

WHAT NEXT? Norwich have had a change of manager this season, with David Wagner succeeding Dean Smith, and the USMNT remain without a permanent appointment at the head of their coaching team after seeing Gregg Berhalter’s contract expire.