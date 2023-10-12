USMNT star Josh Sargent signs new Norwich City deal until 2028 despite injury blow

United States forward Josh Sargent has penned a new deal at Norwich City which will keep him at Carrow Road until 2028.

Sargent currently nursing an ankle injury

Yet signed an extension until 2028

Vowed to get Norwich promoted

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old had been in scintillating form to begin the season, scoring three goals in the first four matches until he picked up an ankle injury in August. His impressive performances led the Canaries to hand him a long-term contract until the summer of 2028.

He signed for Norwich in 2021 from Wereder Bremen and has since scored 20 times across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sargent's brilliant run saw him fly to Qatar with the USMNT where he appeared in all three matches of the 2022 World Cup against England, Wales and Iran.

WHAT THEY SAID?: After signing the contract, he vowed that he would give his all to see Norwich get promoted.

"I've liked this club ever since coming here, they're doing really good things. I see myself as being a big part of the team moving forward," Sargent told the club website.

"I really want to get promoted with this club, it's the biggest thing. I had a very good start to the season. I just want to get back as soon as possible to keep that momentum going. I will continue to do everything I can to help the team, to work as hard as I can, and I promise many more goals."

WHAT NEXT? Norwich will be back in action against Leeds United in the Championship on October 21 after the international break.