USMNT headed to Los Angeles to face Serbia and Colombia in pair of post-World Cup friendlies

The U.S. men's national team will face Serbia and Colombia in Los Angeles in the program's two annual January friendlies.

  • USMNT to face Colombia and Serbia
  • Matches at homes of LAFC and LA Galaxy

  • First matches of 2026 cycle

WHAT HAPPENED? U.S. Soccer announced the two games on Wednesday, with the U.S. set to face Serbia on January 25 at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium in the first match of the 2026 World Cup cycle. Three days later, the U.S. will host Colombia at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The U.S. often holds camp in January with a squad primarily featuring MLS talent. The camp comes in the lead up to MLS preseason, giving veterans a chance to get a head start on the season while offering a chance to impress for upstarts coming from the domestic league. Opponents often bring weakened rosters as well, generally featuring domestic players vying for national team spots as Europe's top leagues continue on.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Zimmerman USMNT 2022GettyLuis Diaz Colombia World Cup 2022 qualifiersGettyDusan Vlahovic Serbia 2021Getty Images

THE VERDICT: The two matches offer a pair of interesting tests for the USMNT, who will be fresh from the World Cup in Qatar. Over the next four years, the U.S. will need to be creative when it comes to scheduling opponents as the team will not need to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as hosts. As a result, meaningful games will be harder to come by, with just the Nations League and marquee friendlies giving the U.S. the tests they'll need on the road to 2026.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. is set to announce the team's World Cup roster on November 9 ahead of matches against Wales, England and Iran in Qatar.

