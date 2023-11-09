USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter says goalkeeper Matt Turner needs to be ‘mentally strong enough’ to regain No.1 spot at Nottingham Forest after being dropped

U.S. men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter is backing his No.1 goalkeeper to regain the starting spot at Nottingham Forest after being dropped.

Turner dropped by Forest after Liverpool blunder

USMNT's Berhalter backs him to regain No.1 role

Says it's about 'mental strength'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of his Nations League matches with Trinidad and Tobago, Berhalter spoke to media about the current state of Turner's club form and what he needs to do to re-gain a starting spot with English side Nottingham Forest.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I had a conversation with Matt,” explained Berhalter. “This is part of playing in the best league in the world, right? This is all part of a player’s journey. There’s ups and downs.”

“For him, it’s about being mentally strong enough to endure this,” he added. “You see it every week, players get dropped. And it’s, for him, about having the right mentality. We spoke about it. He’s refocused, and he’s competing every single day in training and [waiting] until he can get an opportunity again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner was dropped by Forest boss Cooper at the weekend after the USMNT shotstopper conceded a horrific goal - of which he was at fault for - in their 3-0 loss to the Reds. Leading up to the weekend, Cooper had informed media that he was backing Turner to start again, but instead, favored Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Now, It's up to Turner to prove he has the "mentality" it takes to regain his starting spot between the sticks.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? Before joining the USMNT for the November international break, the 29-year-old goalkeeper will look to regain his starting spot for Forest at the weekend when they face off against West Ham on Sunday.