WATCH: Ice in his veins! USMNT defender John Tolkin secures New York Red Bulls playoff qualification in stoppage time from penalty spot

New York Red Bulls and USMNT defender John Tolkin scores in stoppage time to send them through to the 2023 Eastern Conference MLS Playoffs!

Tolkin scores penalty

RBNY secure playoff spot

Goal eliminated MTL

WHAT HAPPENED? After Nashville defender Anibal Godoy fouled RBNY forward Luquinhas, Tolkin stepped up to the penalty spot to score the goal that sent them through to the postseason!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal helped the Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory, ultimately sending them into the playoffs and eliminating Canadian side CF Montreal in the exact moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR RBNY? They will host Charlotte FC in the Eastern Conference Wildcard game for a chance to play the No. 1 overall seed FC Cincinnati in the first round.