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Book USA vs Australia Tickets
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How to buy USA vs Australia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lumen Field information & more

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Don't miss your chance of seeing the World Cup co-hosts in live action

USA head to Lumen Field in Seattle on June 19 to take on Australia, in their second World Cup Group D encounter. The tournament co-hosts can expect an electric atmosphere whenever they take to the pitch this summer, and you can join the World Cup party by booking match tickets today.

The Stars and Stripes have a psychological edge heading into the Seattle showdown, as they clinched a 2-1 victory over the Aussies in a friendly in Denver last October. Haji Wright was the hero that day, grabbing a brace of goals.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for USA vs Australia, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is USA vs Australia at the World Cup 2026?

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The Stars and Stripes have only failed to progress to the knockout stages at a World Cup on one occasion in their past five tournament appearances. This is the group schedule that awaits them on home soil this summer:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri June 12

United States vs Paraguay

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Fri June 19

United States vs Australia

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Tickets

Thu June 25

Turkey vs United States

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Australia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The men from down under have become World Cup regulars over the past two decades and they showed great heart when reaching the Round of 16 stage at Qatar 2022. How will they fare during these forthcoming fixtures:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sat June 13

Australia vs Turkey

BC Place (Vancouver)

Tickets

Fri June 19

United States vs Australia

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Tickets

Thu June 25

Paraguay vs Australia

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)

Tickets

How to buy USA vs Australia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are USA vs Australia tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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Everything you need to know about Lumen Field

Lumen Field is a multi-purpose stadium in Seattle, which has been home to the NFL's Seattle Seahawks since opening in 2002. In more recent times, MLS's Seattle Sounders and NWSL's Seattle Reign have become regular tenants too.

While it only has a capacity of 37,722 for most MLS matches, this will increase to an NFL-size level (approximately 69,000) for the six World Cup 2026 games being staged there.

Seahawks fans at Lumen Field have twice claimed the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar at an outdoor stadium, in 2013 and 2014. The venue’s design includes a partial roof that covers 70% of the seating area, which effectively contains and amplifies fan noise to create what’s known as the '12th Man' advantage.

Lumen Field warmed up for its FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting responsibilities last year, when staging six matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Those matches drew an attendance of over 210,000 total spectators, with crowds of 50,000+ at two Seattle Sounders' matches (vs Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain).

USA vs Australia head-to-head record

USA

Last 2 matches

AUS

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

USA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AUS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Landon Donovan holds both the record for scoring most goals and making the most appearances for the United States at World Cup Finals. The former LA Galaxy star, who had loan spells in Europe with Bayern Munich and Everton, played 12 games during the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, scoring 5 times during those three tournaments.

As well as setting the record for appearing at the most World Cup tournaments for his country (4 - 2006, 2010, 2014 & 2018), Tim Cahill, also tops Australia’s World Cup scoring charts. The marauding midfielder, who played 200+ games for both Everton and Millwall in England, netted five times on the World Cup stage.

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