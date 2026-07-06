USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

USA vs Belgium: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

USA vs Belgium will kick-off on 7 July 2026 at 02:00 GMT and 22:00 EST (6 July).

Read more: 'A fair condition for us' - Folarin Balogun is back, Christian Pulisic is due and Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT have a point to prove: Five keys vs Belgium

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Co-hosts face tactical reshuffle against star-studded Red Devils

A spectacular heavyweight blockbuster takes centre stage in the Round of 16 as tournament co-hosts USA square off against Belgium at the Seattle Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino leads a confident American side riding a wave of massive home support, determined to leverage their high-intensity tactical blueprint to reach the quarter-finals.

Standing in their way is a highly experienced Belgium team managed by Rudi Garcia. The Red Devils arrive in the Pacific Northwest carrying immense technical pedigree, eager to dictate terms through their elite playmakers. For USA, navigating this monumental knockout tie represents the ultimate test of their squad depth, demanding flawless defensive concentration under the bright lights of a high-stakes summer night.

How the Stars and Stripes and the Red Devils got here

USA advanced from the group stage by sealing top spot in Group D with six points, dispatching Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before a minor 3-2 slip-up against Turkey. Pochettino's charges translated that momentum into a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 to lock in their place. However, the victory was heavily marred by structural damage as a key frontline component was lost to disciplinary actions.

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Belgium booked their flight to Washington by displaying immense resilience across a highly competitive bracket. The Red Devils flexed their offensive muscles in the previous round, producing a thrilling 3-2 victory over a rampant Senegal side to secure their passage. Having showcased incredible efficiency in the final third, Garcia's men possess multiple avenues to unpick stubborn shapes.

Late FIFA boost and frontline choices anchor selection

Tactical preparation for this tie received a dramatic, late shake-up following a successful appeal by U.S. Soccer. While star forward Folarin Balogun originally faced a one-match ban after receiving a straight red card in the 64th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA has officially rescinded the suspension. The governing body's disciplinary committee overturned the decision. Consequently, Balogun is fully cleared to lead the line on home soil, removing what seemed to be a major tactical headache for Mauricio Pochettino.

Belgium enters the contest in a healthy physical state, though selection dilemmas remain focused on their all-time leading scorer. Romelu Lukaku, who has netted twice in four appearances this summer, is expected to start on the bench as his workload continues to be managed. Charles De Ketelaere is tipped to lead the line from the start, flanked by the electric Leandro Trossard and Jérémy Doku.

Read more: How to get USA vs Belgium tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Wide channel overloads vs veteran midfield orchestration to decide terms

The strategic battle will focus heavily on midfield spatial control and transition speed. Belgium’s blueprint relies on the ageless genius of Kevin De Bruyne, who will pull the strings from advanced channels, looking to slide defence-splitting passes through the half-spaces for Doku and Trossard to exploit.

USA’s counter-strategy must focus on high-pressing coordination and safety first during turnover phases. With Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Malik Tillman looking to disrupt Belgium's distribution rhythm, the co-hosts will aim to win the ball in central areas and use the blistering horizontal pace of Christian Pulisic to hit the Red Devils on the break.

Settled structures face ultimate examination

USA faces the daunting task of maintaining flawless communication across their backline to limit service to De Bruyne, knowing any passivity will be ruthlessly punished.

Belgium must display absolute concentration during defensive tracking phases, ensuring their back four remains tightly locked to prevent Pulisic and advancing midfield runners from exploiting central areas.

Likely USA XI vs Belgium

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic

Likely Belgium XI vs USA

Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Key USA vs Belgium stats

The USA and Belgium have met twice at the FIFA World Cup: the USA won 3-0 in the group stage of the inaugural 1930 tournament - one of the joint‑first matches in World Cup history - before Belgium claimed a 2-1 extra‑time victory in their round of 16 tie at the 2014 finals. Since that 1930 defeat, Belgium have recorded six straight wins over the USA, including their most recent meeting: a 5-2 friendly victory in Atlanta in March 2026.

The round of 32 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina was only the second time that the USA have won a knockout match. The only previous occasion came back in 2002 when they beat Mexico 2-0 in the round of 16.

Malik Tillman’s goal to put the USA 2-0 up against Bosnia and Herzegovina was the 50th netted by the USA in FIFA World Cup history.

Belgium have won their last three FIFA World Cup matches against Concacaf opposition, a run that includes their 2-1 extra‑time victory over the USA in the 2014 round of 16 - their only knockout‑stage meeting with a Concacaf team.

Thibaut Courtois could become the first Belgian to reach 20 World Cup appearances. He would also be only the third goalkeeper in the history of the competition to get to the landmark, after Manuel Neuer (23) and Hugo Lloris (20).

USA 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matt Freese, Chris Brady

Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Max Arfsten, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Malik Tillman

Attackers: Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas.

Belgium 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Attackers: Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino's squad faces a significant absence going into this match. Folarin Balogun, the USMNT's top scorer at the tournament, is suspended after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina and cannot be replaced through appeal. No further injury or suspension information is currently available for the United States, and the projected XI will be updated closer to kick-off.

For Belgium, Rudi Garcia has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. The squad that overcame Senegal in extra time remains available in full, pending any late fitness issues. Updates will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 2, a result secured despite playing more than 30 minutes with ten men. Across the five matches, USA have scored 11 goals and conceded six, with their other wins coming against Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0). Both defeats came against European opposition, losing 3-2 to Turkiye and 2-1 to Germany in a friendly.

Belgium have won three, drawn two, and lost none across their last five. Their most recent match was the dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Senegal on July 1. The Red Devils also beat New Zealand 5-1 and Tunisia 5-0, while drawing 0-0 with Iran and 1-1 with Egypt. They have scored 14 goals across the five matches and conceded four, and they are yet to lose in any of their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a March 2026 friendly, with Belgium winning 5-2 in Atlanta. That result extended a strong head-to-head record for the Red Devils, who also beat the United States 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in extra time and won 2-4 and 1-0 in earlier friendlies. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Belgium have won all four and scored 12 goals to USA's five.

Standings

The United States finished top of Group D, while Belgium won Group G ahead of this Round of 16 meeting.