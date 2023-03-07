U.S. Soccer is reportedly considering ex-defender Oguchi Onyewu for its vacant sporting director role - and his suitability is the subject of debate.

U.S. Soccer desperately needs new director

Controversies could make it tough to attract candidates

Onyewu an option to lead program

WHAT HAPPENED? After FOX Sports reported Monday that Onyewu was being actively considered for the crucial position which will be in charge of selecting the U.S. men's national team's next head coach, there was social media back-and-forth about whether he was the right choice to head U.S. Soccer.

Ex-USMNT player DaMarcus Beasley has emerged as a backer of the 40-year-old, calling out one criticism of Onyewu as "trash."

WHAT THEY SAID: "Trash response," wrote Beasley in response to soccer news and opinion account MLS Buzz questioning Onyewu. "Please explain why he isn’t qualified? And I’ll even take away his football playing career👂🏾 saying you don’t like him as a candidate, cool. But not qualified lol."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onyewu earned 69 USMNT caps in his career while playing club soccer with numerous European teams, including Standard Liege, Newcastle and Sporting CP. Since his retirement as a player, he spent 16 months as an executive with Belgian second tier club Royal Excelsior Virton, leaving that post last fall.

AND WHAT'S MORE: U.S. Soccer needs a new sporting director after Earnie Stewart recently announced his imminent departure, a decision that essentially froze the search for a permanent Gregg Berhalter managerial replacement. Berhalter is under investigation after a domestic violence incident from 1991 came to light and is not expected to get a new contract, though he does retain supporters in some circles.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? For now, interim head coach Anthony Hudson will continue to oversee the team. The Stars and Stripes are next in action March 24 against Grenada in the Nations League.

