'Unreal' - Erling Haaland reacts to Jude Bellingham's staggering form at Real Madrid as midfielder surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reacted to Jude Bellingham's social media post after the English midfielder starred in Real Madrid's win.

Haaland reacts to Bellingham's form at Real Madrid

Scored a brace in the team's 4-0 win over Osasuna

Broke Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record

WHAT HAPPENED? There is no stopping Bellingham as the England international scored a brace in Madrid's thumping 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. The two goals at Santiago Bernabeu took Bellingham's goals tally to 10 this season in as many games.

After the match, Bellingham took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself celebrating one of his goals on Saturday with the caption: "Beautiful win at the temple! Double figures".

City's star forward Haaland was quick to react to the post as he commented: "Unreal".

Article continues below

Instagram/judebellingham

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the two goals against Osasuna, Bellingham has now more goal involvements than Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid after the first 10 matches for the club. Ronaldo earlier held the record of scoring 10 goals and providing one assist for Los Blancos. While Bellingham has the same number of goals as the Portuguese, he has two more assists to his name.

WHAT NEXT? The 20-year-old will be next seen in action for the Three Lions as they take on Australia in an international friendly on October 13.