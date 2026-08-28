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Bundesliga
team-logoUnion Berlin
Alte Foersterei
team-logoSchalke 04
Book Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Tickets
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How to get Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Schalke 04
Bundesliga

Union Berlin take on Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Union Berlin take on Schalke 04 on the Friday, September 11, 2026 at Alte Foersterei in Berlin.

Both sides enter this match week looking to establish crucial early momentum and climb higher up the Bundesliga table. Their previous competitive encounters in Germany's top flight have historically featured tightly contested battles, adding extra weight to this fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Union Berlin vs Schalke 04, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga kick-off?

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 takes place at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin, with kick-off information to be confirmed closer to the fixture date.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 3
Alte Foersterei

How to buy Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets?

Official Club Ballot & Ticket Shop

  • Club Membership: Paid club members get first access. When a home match opens, members apply for a ticket lottery via the official club ticketing site (Union Zeughaus) around 2 weeks prior.
  • Official Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): If you miss out on the ballot, members can access the Zweitmarkt on the official ticket portal. Season ticket holders who cannot attend resell their tickets here at face value.
  • General Public: Tickets rarely reach general open sale. If any remain after the member allocation and ballot, they are released on the official portal, but sell out in minutes.
  • Third-Party Resale Platforms: Third-party resale aggregators and marketplace platforms (such as StubHub) list tickets for high-demand fixtures.
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How much do Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Union Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 match at Stadion An der Alten Försterei vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

Official Face-Value Prices (Direct from Club)

If you are fortunate enough to secure tickets via the official Union Berlin ticket ballot or the official club ticket exchange (Zweitmarkt), standard face-value prices are among the most affordable in European football:

  • Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): Approximately £13 – £17 (€15 – €20)
  • Seated Tickets (Sitzplatz): Approximately £25 – £55 (€30 – €65)
  • Concession / Youth Tickets: Lower tier pricing from £9 – £13 (€10 – €15)

Secondary Market & Resale Platforms

Tickets almost always sell out to official club members, demand on secondary marketplace sites such as StubHub drives prices up significantly:

  • Entry-Level Resale Seats: Expect starting prices around £135 – £150 ($173+) per ticket.
  • Average Resale Price: High-demand seating across secondary platforms averages around £250 – £450, with premium or central seats reaching £500+ per ticket during peak demand.
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Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Form

Union Berlin have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig in the DFB-Pokal on August 23. Prior to that, they lost 2-4 to Ipswich Town in a friendly, won 3-2 against Aris Limassol, drew 2-2 with Cagliari, and lost 1-2 to Dynamo Dresden. Across those five games, Union scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Schalke 04 have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-2 extra-time win over Hallescher FC in the DFB-Pokal on August 24, in which Edin Dzeko scored twice. Before that, Schalke lost 0-3 to Real Madrid and 0-3 to Atalanta in pre-season friendlies, but won 5-0 against Hessen Kassel and 3-1 against Fagiano Okayama FC earlier in the summer. Schalke scored 15 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

FCU

FCU - Form

DOD
L2-1
CGL
D2-2
ARL
W3-2
IPS
L2-4
EBS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
S04

S04 - Form

OKA
W3-1
HES
W0-5
ATA
L0-3
RMA
L0-3
HAL
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on February 19, 2023, when Union Berlin and Schalke played out a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga at the Alte Foersterei. The five documented Bundesliga encounters between the sides have produced one win for Schalke, one for Union Berlin, and three draws. The most lopsided result came on August 27, 2022, when Union Berlin won 6-1 away at Schalke. The remaining three meetings all ended level, including a 1-1 draw in October 2020 and two goalless stalemates.

Head to Head

Union BerlinDrawSchalke 04
1
4
0
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
1
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
6
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
FT
Bundesliga
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
1
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
1
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Schalke 04 sit 15th and Union Berlin are placed 16th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
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2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
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3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
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4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
5
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
00000000
6
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000000
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
00000000
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
00000000
9
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
10
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
00000000
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
00000000
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
00000000
14
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
00000000
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
00000000
17
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
18
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
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Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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