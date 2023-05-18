Ugly or sleek? Rate the new 2026 World Cup logo

As preparations begin for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, what do you make of the new logo?

FIFA released the logo on Wednesday night North America time and it has already provoked some great debate around the football world. The 2026 World Cup will be different for a number of reasons, not least because of the increase in participating teams – from 32 to 48 – and the fact three countries are joint-hosts for the first time ever.

Argentina will be looking to defend their crown after clinching the world title in dramatic fashion in Qatar, beating France on penalties to see Lionel Messi hold aloft the famous trophy. What about the logo, though, for three years' time? Could the designers have done better or is the new design perfectly satisfactory for the job?

