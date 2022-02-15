'I'm going to ask him' - UFC superstar Khabib to quiz Ronaldo on Man Utd future amid transfer rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to stay at Manchester United beyond the 2021-22 season by UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov amid rumours linking the striker with a summer transfer.

United pulled off one of the biggest coups of the 2021 summer transfer window by re-signing Ronaldo from Juventus for £20 million ($27m).

The 37-year-old has since scored 14 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions, but has so far been unable to help the Red Devils re-emerge as trophy contenders and his attitude has been called into question.

What's been said?

Ronaldo has made a habit of storming down the tunnel after draws and defeats as the Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season, leading to reports that he is unhappy at Old Trafford.

It has been suggested that he could look to push for a move in the summer, but Khabib remains hopeful he will decide to see out his two-year contract.

The former UFC fighter, who is the longest-reigning lightweight champion in history, enjoys a close friendship with Ronaldo away from the pitch and has vowed to quiz him on his future.

"I'm going to ask him [if he will move]" 👀



Former UFC champion @TeamKhabib hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Man Utd 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZqBqqF2FkH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 15, 2022

"I'm going to talk with him. When he moved from Real Madrid he told me a couple of months before and the same when he moved from Juventus so I'm going to ask him," Khabib has told Sky Sports.

"Honestly I want him to stay. Manchester United have a strong, young team and I think next year they are going to be a big problem for all clubs."

What's next for Ronaldo and United?

Ronaldo is currently preparing with the rest of the United squad for another crucial Premier League clash against Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, when he will be aiming to snap a six-game scoreless streak.

Article continues below

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is on his worst run in front of goal since 2009, but will be in line for a second successive start against the Seagulls after playing the full 90 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend.

After the Brighton fixture, Rangnick will look ahead to a meeting with Leeds on Sunday, which comes three days before United resume their Champions League campaign with the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Further reading