How to get UEFA Super Cup 2026 tickets: PSG vs Aston Villa tickets, last-minute Salzburg prices and more

The UEFA Super Cup, the annual showdown between the Champions League winners and the Europa League holders, takes place in Austria on August 12.

Twelve months ago, the Ligue 1 giants were taken the distance by Tottenham in the Super Cup. Nuno Mendes slotted home the winning penalty to send the PSG faithful delirious. It's English opponents once again for Luis Enrique's men this time, as Aston Villa arrive in Austria looking to build on their stunning 3-0 Europa League final win over Freiburg.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on UEFA Super Cup tickets, including where to buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa?

UEFA Super Cup - Final Red Bull Arena

How to buy UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa tickets

The general public ticket application window for the UEFA Super Cup officially opened via the UEFA site on June 16. This initial phase ran until June 23, with 9,000 tickets allocated to neutral fans via a lottery system.

In terms of the clubs themselves, both were allocated 7,000 tickets each. Aston Villa's exclusive ticket window opened on June 25, and PSG distributed and coordinated the sale of theirs internally, during mid-to-late June too.

While official ticket applications for the general public and club-coordinated sales windows may have now closed, seats can still be secured via the UEFA Ticket Resale platform or verified secondary marketplaces, such as Ticombo.

How much do UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for the UEFA Super Cup ranged from €30 to €150, with the breakdown as follows:

Fans First (Club Allocations): €30

Category 3: €50

Category 2: €90

Category 1: €150

Accessibility Tickets: €30 (includes a complimentary companion seat)

Keep tabs on the clubs’ and UEFA's official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa being held?

Red Bull Arena (Salzburg)

Red Bull Arena (also known as Stadion Salzburg for UEFA club football events) is a football stadium in Wals-Siezenheim, a suburb of Salzburg. It was officially opened in 2003 and is the home ground of Austrian Bundesliga side, FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Although the official capacity of the Red Bull Arena is 30,188. the stadium’s configuration varies depending on the type of competition being played. Capacity for the UEFA Super Cup 2026 is due to be 28,500.

This may be the first time the venue is staging a major UEFA club final, but it did host all three of Greece's group games during Euro 2008. They were the defending European champions at the time.

Who are the recent UEFA Super Cup winners?

Year Winners Runners-Up Score 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 (pens) 2024 Real Madrid Atalanta 2-0 2023 Manchester City Sevilla 5-4 (pens) 2022 Real Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 2021 Chelsea Villarreal 6-5 (pens) 2020 Bayern Munich Sevilla 2-1 (aet) 2019 Liverpool Chelsea 5-4 (pens) 2018 Atletico Madrid Real Madrid 4-2 (aet) 2017 Real Madrid Manchester United 2-1 2016 Real Madrid Sevilla 3-2 (aet)

UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Form

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

PSG Last 2 matches AVL 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Aston Villa 3 - 2 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain 3 - 1 Aston Villa 5 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa: Team news



