UEFA Champions League final confetti features thousands of Real Hardcore Fans in world first from Heineken

As Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Champions League winner at Wembley on Saturday, two lucky fans watched as history was made

Thousands of fans were part of the most iconic moment of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, with thousands of faces appearing on confetti that descended on Real Madrid as they lifted the famous trophy.

Heineken, which has been celebrating real hardcore fans throughout the year, immortalised the moment, following Madrid's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday June 1.

Heineken had invited fans from around the world to be a part of the live celebration by submitting selfies ahead of the final, with their faces printed onto biodegradable confetti that was cleared up by Heineken after the ceremony.

Article continues below

Heineken

This season Heineken has been refreshing what it means to be a ‘real hardcore fan’ by flipping stereotypes and celebrating the diverse tapestry of football supporters worldwide. The ‘Hardcore Celebration’ gave fans from around the world a way to be part of the final even if they weren’t able to be there.

Winning the UEFA Champions League marks the pinnacle of European club football and the moment Luka Modric lifted the trophy saw Heineken honouring those that go above and beyond to support the beautiful game.

One lucky supporter that submitted an image was selected to attend the UEFA Champions League men’s final with his partner. Miguel Hernández, who hails from Spain and is a lifelong Madridista, shared how important his fandom is to him.

Heineken

“It is more than a sport, it's like a universal language that gets people together,” he said. “You share experiences, community, cheering with your friends and connecting to others and gives you a sense of belonging.

“You suffer sometimes, but it's worth it. Real Madrid represents to me all those values together.”

Heineken

And being given the opportunity to attend the final is something he had dreamed of his entire life, when asked what he felt being able to see Madrid and Dortmund take to the hallowed turf his response was one of gratitude.

“It was an amazing and pleasant surprise!” he said. “When I sent my participation I had this feeling that I would be one of the winners, this is a once in a lifetime event, and being there represents an incredible opportunity for me.”

Heineken has been a UEFA Champions League for decades and is on a journey to become the most inclusive brand in football, also sponsoring the UEFA Women’s Champions League.