USMNT captain Tyler Adams made his debut off the bench in Bournemouth's Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City after a six-month injury absence.

Adams makes return

Injured in March

Joined Bournemouth in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder had been sidelined since March with a serious hamstring injury, which he suffered when he was still a Leeds player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams signed for Premier League side Bournemouth in a £20 million ($25m) deal in the summer, and he is made his Cherries debut on Wednesday night as he was introduced as a 70th-minute substitute in a comfortable 2-0 victory over second-tier Stoke City.

IN A PHOTOS:

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The U.S. national team star will hope to build on his long-awaited debut and help his new team in Premier League action against Arsenal on Saturday.