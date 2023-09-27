- Adams makes return
- Injured in March
- Joined Bournemouth in the summer
WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder had been sidelined since March with a serious hamstring injury, which he suffered when he was still a Leeds player.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams signed for Premier League side Bournemouth in a £20 million ($25m) deal in the summer, and he is made his Cherries debut on Wednesday night as he was introduced as a 70th-minute substitute in a comfortable 2-0 victory over second-tier Stoke City.
WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The U.S. national team star will hope to build on his long-awaited debut and help his new team in Premier League action against Arsenal on Saturday.