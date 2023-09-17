Tyler Adams not fit yet! USMNT captain misses out on Bournemouth squad for Chelsea clash as 19-year-old Lesley Ugochukwu starts for Blues with Moises Caicedo ruled out through knee injury

United States men's national team captain Tyler Adams is absent from Bournemouth's squad to face Chelsea due to a hamstring injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams has been nursing a hamstring injury since arriving at Bournemouth and is yet to make his debut for the Cherries. He sustained the issue while still playing for Leeds last season, and has not kicked a ball for his club since March 11, when the relegated side drew 2-2 with Brighton. He posted an encouraging fitness update recently but was not deemed fit enough for Sunday's clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have also sprung a major surprise in their starting XI, with Lesley Ugochukwu making his first start for the club since his £23.5m ($29m) move from Rennes in the summer. Thus far, he has played just eight minutes of football for the Blues but will start the clash with Bournemouth but it appears that he has been drafted in to replace Moises Caicedo, who has a knee injury.

WHAT NEXT? Both Bournemouth and Chelsea need a win in Sunday's game; the Cherries are without a victory in four games, while the Blues have only won once this season.

