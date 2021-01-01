Twitter reacts to confirmation of Mamelodi Sundowns boss Motsepe as Caf president

Many took to social media to share their thoughts after the successful businessman was officially elected

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe was confirmed as the first South African president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Friday afternoon.

The 59-year-old billionaire was elected unopposed in the 43rd Caf General Assembly which took place in Morocco capital city, Rabat.

This was after opposition candidates Augustin Senghor of Senegal‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast withdrew from the race for the presidency.

Senghor and Yahya will serve as new Caf vice-presidents and Anouma will be a special advisor and consultant to Motsepe, who is the first president of Caf from an Anglophone country in the organisation's 64-year history

Motsepe has replaced outgoing Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, whose five-year ban was recently reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) but he still could not run for re-election.

Many Africans including football legends, current players, fans and clubs took to Twitter to react to the news of Motsepe's confirmation as the new head of African football.

You can read the best reactions below:

Congratulations to Dr. Patrice Motsepe on becoming the new CAF President 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jtDUsCc8MQ — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) March 12, 2021

Congratulations to my friend Patrice Motsepe on your election as CAF President. We count on your visionary leadership to bring about innovation & far-reaching impact across the continent. The face of African football as we know it will never be the same again! Best wishes Patrice pic.twitter.com/6VHRqqROZY — Barbara Gonzalez (@bvrbvra) March 12, 2021

Congratulations to Patrice Motsepe #CAF President — Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) March 12, 2021

Congrats to Dr. Patrice Motsepe, all the best on your new role as CAF President. pic.twitter.com/XC3ZhbQtvk — Phumudzo Manenzhe (@TheBold27) March 12, 2021

SuperSport United FC would like to congratulate Dr. Patrice Motsepe for being elected as the new CAF President 🌍 🇿🇦



A milestone for all South Africans and we wish you all the best in your new position 👏 pic.twitter.com/4g81VPivGs — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) March 12, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns sends its congratulations & best wishes to Dr. Patrice Motsepe after being elected CAF President 🌍 Mamelodi Sundowns supports you in all your endeavours, The Sky is the Limit! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/0r0Rbo98UQ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 12, 2021

☠ @orlandopirates would like to congratulate the newly elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe 🇿🇦

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/MWG8h6bc79 — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) March 12, 2021

🔴 OFFICIAL!!!!! 🔴



Ladies and Gentlemen...... The CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe!!!



🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SbGPuZyMLo — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 12, 2021

𝐁𝐅𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐂𝐀𝐅 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐃𝐑. 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐒𝐄𝐏𝐄

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) would like to congratulate Dr. Patrice Motsepe for being elected as the new CAF President. Let's make African football great again. #wearebfa pic.twitter.com/VI8sw4qWBs — BFA (@WeAreBFA) March 12, 2021

CROWNED! 👑



South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe has officially taken his seat at the helm of African Football.



What do you think should be on his priority list in the first six months? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/roI3wVUwDY — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 12, 2021

Home of Champions congratulates one of its own, Dr Motsepe for being elected CAF President.



His commitment & vision to the success of African Football is evident through @Masandawana.



With his leadership, we believe Africa is getting closer to achieving world football success. pic.twitter.com/avRV6Ldaus — Mbali Hlophe (@MbaliHlopheSA) March 12, 2021

Congratulations indeed Dr. Patrice Motsepe. Your human values will add value to the growth of African football. It is exactly that spirit of Brotherhood and solidarity that will remain a lesson to many African leaders who were socialised to self-hate by hating their own. https://t.co/d8WncYrwn0 — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) March 12, 2021

It's proud moment for entire continent cause Mr Motsepe is out to asher new dawn in African football. His priority would be to unite Africans, restore confidence to #CAF and enables investors to come to the continent to uplift our game to get recognition.. @robertmarawa #msw — Wandile Mtana 🇿🇦🇨🇺🇯🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽️📻 (@wandile32) March 12, 2021

Heard earlier from @TKwenaite on Patrice Motsepe's election as the new president of the Confederation of African Football... 1/ pic.twitter.com/NCACBK1ePh — Tomi Oladipo (@Tomi_Oladipo) March 12, 2021

Congratulations Dr. Patrice Motsepe upon becoming the new CAF President... All the best, Boss. I believe your leadership will be best in upgrading African football & wish you success in your goals to revive the beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/xAFhkcffvO — Dennis Onyango 🇺🇬 (@masindeonyango) March 12, 2021

The EFF congratulates the newly elected CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.



We wish him all the success for the years to come as he undertakes this journey. pic.twitter.com/omYvNbodgu — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 12, 2021

Arise Patrice Thlopane Motsepe



A son of Mmakau, a lawyer, a visionary businessman, a philanthropist, a chairman and now the head of football on the continent!



Arise President Motsepe, Arise!#CAFElections2021 pic.twitter.com/JcpiCWJF5m — Nqobile Ndlovu (@TurkishNabs) March 12, 2021

OFFICIAL!



Dr. Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe (59) 🇿🇦 has been announced as the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



Congratulations Dr. Motsepe! pic.twitter.com/uh0Oie9mbo — NUHU Adams ™️ (@NuhuAdams_) March 12, 2021

We would like to join the rest of Africa in congratulating the new CAF President Mr Patrice Motsepe. We wish Mr Motsepe all the best in his new office.#SIYINQABA⚽ pic.twitter.com/wv0twi9cMm — Highlanders F.C (@HighlanderBosso) March 12, 2021

Congratulations to our dear friend Dr. Patrice Motsepe and all our best wishes in the coming future. @CAF_Online 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jEeL0XXviy — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) March 12, 2021

BREAKING | Sundowns' billionaire boss Patrice Motsepe confirmed as CAF president - Congratulations . You have put SA on the world map. https://t.co/EIfuSQB8t9 — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 12, 2021

The new leader of African football... A fantastic choice in my humble opinion, and hopefully Patrice Motsepe can be exactly what CAF needs to lead the continent onto bigger and better things.



Excellent news. pic.twitter.com/df0H0anH90 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 5, 2021

Congratulations to the new CAF President



Kaizer Chiefs would like to congratulate a son of the soil, a child of the continent and a fellow football administrator. Well done on this big achievement. We look forward to working with you,and taking African football to the next level pic.twitter.com/3IRWS67eSx — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 12, 2021

Egyptian Journalist, Mohamed Said sends a congratulatory message to Dr. Patrice Motsepe on being elected as CAF President 🇪🇬💛💚#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/rAm3b7k7ju — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 12, 2021

We stand behind Dr Patrice Motsepe as he takes on this exciting role. #PUMAFam 👏👏👏👏 — PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) March 12, 2021

Congratulations Dr Patrice Motsepe. We are very happy. You will bring professionalism and fairness to football. Africa loves you and South Africa Loves. We love you #CAFElections2021 — David Mogashoa (@DavidMVM) March 12, 2021

Congratulations to the new CAF PRESIDENT

Dr Patrice Motsepe pic.twitter.com/oZNwkmfkMc — Peter Shalulile (@Shalulile13) March 12, 2021

Congratulations to Patrice #Motsepe on his election as head of the @CAF_Online. Leading African #football is a huge task, and I wish him every success for the good of #Africa. Good luck to him. ⚽️ — Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) March 12, 2021

Congratulations Are In Order For The New CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe 🙌👏💪 pic.twitter.com/jaT6Km33IC — Themba Tshabalala (@Themba_TT) March 12, 2021