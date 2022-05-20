Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his desire for transfers after seeing Manchester City strengthen by signing Dortmund's Erling Haaland, with Liverpool having already secured Luis Diaz in January.

Those marquee signings for their rivals come amid a time when a sanctioned Chelsea find themselves unable to sign players.

With a private equity-backed, Todd Boehly-led takeover from Roman Abramovich soon to be completed, the Blues will soon be allowed into the market again and Tuchel wants to be active.

What did Tuchel say about Chelsea's transfers?

"We will be very open and honest," Tuchel said of him and his coaching staff. "He will get my point of view if he wants to have it.

"Of course, we lose key players and we struggle lately to win our home games. He was at the final in Wembley. Maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need. We give him some more credit.

Adding about what needs to be done to catch Liverpool and Man City: "I think we can do better. I think it is not a lot. It is margins. We will look into the new season. It is not the moment when I have analysed everything.

"I don’t have the answer because we would have changed it before. We struggle with efficiency, goal-scoring records, consistency, determination, with precision in the box against teams who defend deep.

"It is like this, but we lack huge quality like N’Golo [Kante], Ben Chilwell, Reece James, if you see him in the last weeks.

"It is maybe a miracle we are in the top three the whole season without these key players because we missed them for weeks and weeks and weeks and it never stopped for us. Maybe this just needs to change so that we have everybody available.

"Liverpool bought a fantastic player in the winter to make the existing squad stronger. Man City signed Haaland already to make the existing squad stronger.

"We are losing players so at the moment my focus is to build a strong team and to see what’s even possible and then we think about how we close the gap."

When will Chelsea be able to sign players?

The takeover is still moving forward after a legal resolution to issues between the UK Government and Abramovich over where the money ends up.

It is hoped they will get the deal completed before May 31, which is when their special operating licence expires after being sanctioned.

The Blues have an idea of what they want to do, with their primary target, Sevilla's Jules Kounde, keen to move to Stamford Bridge.

Article continues below

After that they could look at a wing-back or central midfielder, with Brighton's Marc Cucurella, West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni among their targets.

There's also an option to look at signing a striker, depending on player sales, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski looking for a move away from the Bundesliga giants.

Further reading