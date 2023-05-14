New York Red Bulls have suffered one of their worst starts to a MLS season. Having fired Gerhard Struber, NYRB are finally beginning to improve.

Win 1-0 over city rival NYCFC

Second victory on the trot

Lesesne praises 'underdog' Omir Fernandez

WHAT HAPPENED? When Troy Lesesne took over, the Red Bulls were on a seven-game winless run including three losses and were pinned to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Since his appointment, Lesesne's men have won two games on the trot including a superb victory on Saturday evening against their fierce rivals, New York City FC.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lesesne was quick to praise the goalscorer, Fernandez: "Omir, being from the Bronx, these games mean a little bit more to him," he said after the game. "I think he is undervalued in a lot of ways, almost like an underdog. But I don't undervalue him, I think he can do big things. He's got a lot of potential and I hope to see more of those moments."

"It means a lot to me, I talk about these games with my friends and my family all the time," Fernandez said. "So to get a goal and be the difference was really cool. I think Troy has his own ideas and we are behind them. With the little time we have been with him, we are trying to implement his ideas and you can see them a little bit on the field. With more time, we are going to get better. He brings his own energy, he is trying to rally us up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: New York Red Bulls have finally pushed themselves off the bottom of the Eastern Conference due to their win over NYCFC. They are now only three points off the last playoff spot and with their new-found confidence the Bulls will be hopeful of going from strength to strength over the coming months.

WHAT NEXT? New York Red Bulls face Toronto next in a bottom-of-the-table clash in the Eastern Conference at the BMO Field.

