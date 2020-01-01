Trippier charged for alleged breach of betting rules

The Football Association (FA) has charged Kieran Trippier with misconduct for allegedly breaching betting rules.

A statement from English football's governing body read: "Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.

"He has until 18 May 2020 to provide a response."

"Rule E8(1)(a): a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on – (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.



"Rule E8(1)(b): where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting."

