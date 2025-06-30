Transfer record smashed! How much Wrexham are willing to pay for Lewis O’Brien as Nottingham Forest midfielder becomes a top target for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Wrexham are reportedly willing to smash their transfer record by spending £5 million ($7m) on Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

The Red Dragons are preparing to chase the Premier League dream after seeing three successive promotions lift them into the Championship. They are in the market for players with second-tier and top-flight experience.

O'Brien falls into that category, having joined Forest on the back of their return to the big time in 2022. He has since taken in loan spells at MLS sides D.C. United and LAFC, as well as EFL outfits Middlesbrough and Swansea.

Alan Nixon claims on Patreon that the Swans are keen on putting a permanent deal in place. Preston, Southampton, Hull City and Birmingham also sit among his many suitors, with O'Brien's ball-playing qualities in midfield making him of obvious appeal.

Nixon reports that Wrexham are prepared to pay £5m for O'Brien, which would see their transfer record obliterated again, but that figure is still some way short of Forest’s valuation and frustration may be endured in North Wales.

Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are helping to make the funds available that allow Wrexham to make marquee additions, with Phil Parkinson admitting that they continue to scour the market for suitable signings.