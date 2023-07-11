Tottenham star Harry Kane set to appear on Hot Ones YouTube show to take on 'The Wings of Death'

Tottenham's Harry Kane is set to make an appearance on First We Feast’s popular YouTube show Hot Ones to take on 'The Wings of Death'.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham forward will make his debut on the celebrity talk show on July 13. In this show, the guest is asked tricky questions as they eat 10 chicken wings or any other vegetarian alternative - with the spice level getting increasingly hotter as the interview progresses.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The fans are already excited about Kane's Hot Ones appearance and are trying to link it with a potential summer transfer, with Bayern Munich remaining keen to get him on their books. One supporter questioned whether he could announce his transfer request on live television: "Is this where he announces his transfer request?". Meanwhile, another fan sounded more hopeful of a Premier League stay and wrote on social media: "This has got to be a reference to the Tottenham cockerel (chicken) meaning he's staying right?”

WHAT NEXT? The Kane episode of Hot Ones will be available to watch at 4 pm BST on Thursday in the United Kingdom.