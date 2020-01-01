Tottenham sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on 18-month loan deal

Jose Mourinho has added the Portuguese midfielder to his ranks amid an injury crisis which has seen Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele sidelined

have announced the signing of Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal from .

The 21-year-old has been handed the number 30 shirt at Spurs, who will have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Fernandes expressed his delight after completing a move to north London, stating: "It's one big dream to come to this big club."

The U21 international could be in line to make his Tottenham debut when they take on at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the 18-month loan of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica with an option to make the transfer permanent.

#BemVindoGedson ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2020

After rising through the youth ranks at Benfica, Fernandes graduated to the senior squad in 2018, before establishing himself as one of the brightest young prospects in the Primeira Liga.

He has already racked up 43 appearances across all competitions for the club, with 22 of those coming during their title run last season.

Fernandes will now be expected to help Tottenham rediscover a consistent streak, with a lack of depth across the middle of the park costing the team valuable points in recent weeks.

Moussa Sissoko has undergone surgery on a serious knee injury which is likely to keep him out of action for an extended period, while Tanguy Ndombele is still unavailable due to a hip issue.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen has been tipped to complete a move to before the winter transfer deadline, with Mourinho urging the playmaker to "leave with his head held high".

Fernandes is a box-to-box midfielder by trade, and could inject much-needed energy in Tottenham's starting XI heading into a crucial period.

Mourinho's side must beat Watford at the weekend to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish come May.

Spurs have already slipped to eighth in the Premier League table after 22 fixtures, nine points adrift of - who currently occupy the final spot.

After their clash with the Hornets, Tottenham will look ahead to a meeting with Norwich on January 22, before taking on at St Mary's in an fourth-round tie three days later.