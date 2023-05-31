Tottenham adamant they won't sell Harry Kane to a Premier League rival in a huge blow to Manchester United's transfer plans

Tottenham will turn down any offer from Manchester United for Harry Kane this summer, it has been reported.

Kane is a top target for United

Linked with summer Old Trafford move

Spurs not interested in selling him

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have no interest in selling their star striker to one of their Premier League rivals, according to Evening Standard. The club may instead hold onto the 29-year-old and risk losing him for free when his contract runs out in the summer of 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in the market for a new centre-forward and are reported to have made Kane their top target. It was claimed last week that the Red Devils were preparing to swoop in early with an offer to ensure they have a head start in the race to land him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Kane hinted after the final Premier League game of the season that he could be set to stay at Tottenham for another year by insisting they must do much better in the 2023-24 campaign. He said: "It has been a disappointing season. We can't let this win dust over that. A lot to work on. We have had to show fight in some moments. A club this size should not be finishing eighth and we need to go away enjoy a break and look how we can improve."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The attacker will likely be the subject of offers from United and other clubs but it is not yet known where he will spend next season.