Tottenham's clash with Burnley postponed due to heavy snow

Tottenham's Premier League clash with Burnley has been postponed due to heavy snow.

Spurs were due to take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon in Antonio Conte's fourth game since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's head coach.

However, extreme weather in Lancashire has prevented the match from going ahead and the Premier League will now have to reschedule for a later date.

What's been said?

Spurs have released an official statement confirming the game is off, which reads: "We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions."

❄️ We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/8azBGHf3Pl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021

