That's so Spursy! Tottenham miss chance to go third after throwing away two-goal lead at Southampton

Tottenham threw away a 3-1 lead against struggling Southampton as James Ward-Prowse netted a stoppage-time penalty to snatch a point.

Spurs held after throwing away lead

Miss chance to go third in table

Ward-Prowse rescues precious point

TELL ME MORE: Pedro Porro smashed the visitors ahead just before half-time with a vicious finish from close range to open his account for his new club. Che Adams responded straight after half-time, before Harry Kane headed Spurs back in front. Ivan Perisic then scored his first goal for Tottenham to make it 3-1, although Theo Walcott pulled one back almost immediately to set up a nervy finish for Antonio Conte's side. Southampton continued to press and were rewarded in stoppage-time when Pape Matar Sarr conceded a penalty and Ward-Prowse made no mistake with his spot-kick.

THE MVP: Southampton captain Ward-Prowse stepped up when it mattered to complete an impressive fightback from the hosts. The midfielder showed plenty of composure to thump his stoppage-time penalty past Fraser Forster in the Tottenham goal into the top corner. The goal is Ward-Prowse's seventh Premier League goal of the season - no Southampton player has more than the skipper.

THE BIG LOSER: Richarlison's early injury was another setback for the Brazilian. but fingers will be pointed at Sarr for Tottenham's failure to take all three points. The 20-year-old had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes when he fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles and conceded a penalty. What had looked like being a good day for Tottenham suddenly became something of a nightmare as Conte's side threw away a victory against the Premier League's bottom side that would have taken them third in the table.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The two sides will return to action in April after the upcoming international break. Southampton resume against West Ham, while Tottenham head to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐