Tottenham confirm Manor Solomon has undergone surgery on meniscus injury as summer signing faces lengthy absence

Tottenham have confirmed that Manor Solomon has undergone surgery on his meniscus injury, sidelining him for two months.

Solomon suffered a knee injury

Had to undergo surgery

Will be out for two months

WHAT HAPPENED? The Israel international picked up a knee injury in training earlier this week. Further scans revealed that he had damaged his medial collateral ligament and had to go under the knife. After successful surgery, he is now expected to remain sidelined for two months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Solomon joined Spurs as a free agent in the summer from Shakhtar Donetsk and has made six appearances under Ange Postecoglou, including two Premier League starts. He put in a decent shift after being introduced in the final 20 minutes of Tottenham's 2-1 victory against Liverpool last Saturday.

It must be noted that he was ruled out for the first three months of the 2022-23 campaign after he suffered a knee injury during his loan stint with Fulham, which also forced him to undergo surgery. He was again available for selection after the World Cup and went on to make 24 appearances for the Cottagers.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from the club read: “We can confirm that Manor Solomon suffered a meniscus injury to his right knee in training this week. The forward has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Manor!”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham will return to action against Luton on Saturday in the Premier League.